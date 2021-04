Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 18:11 Hits: 3

House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Monday swatted away House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republicans' freakout over her remarks urging people to get "confrontational" in the movement against police killings of Black Americans.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/KTNymIXMQuk/waters-fires-back-at-gopers-bogus-outrage-im-not-going-to-be-bullied