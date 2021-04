Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 19:04 Hits: 8

Amid Republicans' ongoing crusade against boycotts in response to Georgia's voting law, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stepped up to the plate to issue an ominous, albeit hypocritical, warning to corporations that took action against the restrictive voting legislation in a Fox News op-ed published Monday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/2zVU4D0D5X4/rick-scott-fox-news-georgia-law-corporations