'Justice' Amy Coney Barrett Scores $2M Book Deal

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 19:21

In case anyone doubted that the Supreme Court really needs to be bound by ethics rules they don't define themselves, today's news about Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's sweet book deal should cement that belief. According to Politico, Justice Barrett has gotten a $2 million advance to write a book about how judges are to leave their personal feelings aside when they rule. Yes, we're sure that's why Barrett's rulings nearly always served corporate interests over people. One of Politico's sources notes that the figure was “an eye-raising amount” for a Supreme Court justice and likely the most since book deals won by Clarence Thomas and Sandra Day O’Connor. Here's something else eye-raising: That list of justices with fat advances are all conservatives -- extreme conservatives. That advance likely came from an extreme book publishing imprint like Regnery or one of the others -- wingnut welfare comes in many forms. It's a payoff, it's unethical, and it should be grounds for expulsion from the court.

