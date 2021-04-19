Will Cain: Carlson's Anti-Vax Reporting Is 'Spreading Fear On Purpose'

Articles

Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday hosted a panel that conflated CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta with Fox News host Tucker Carlson when it comes to reporting on the efficacy of vaccines. On his Sunday Media Buzz program, Kurtz pointed to what he called a "media frenzy" regarding the CDC's decision to temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns over extremely rare blood clots. "Here's what some of the pundits had to say," Kurtz said announcing clips narrated by Gupta and Carlson. "This will increase vaccine hesitancy," Gupta noted in the first clip. "It seems possible there may be more going on here," Carlson worried in the second clip. "It is possible in fact that this vaccine is more dangerous than they're indicating it is. And federal authorities today appeared to acknowledge that." But Kurtz ignored Carlson's recent false suggestion that vaccines might not work at all. "So maybe it doesn't work, and they're simply not telling you that. Well, you'd hate to think that, especially if you've gotten two shots. But what's the other potential explanation? We can't think of one," Carlson said last week. Fox & Friends host Will Cain pushed back on the idea that the pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution is a "big deal."

