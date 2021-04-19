The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maskless 'Christian Woman Of God' Cited After Barging Into Nordstrom Dressing Room

Maskless moron talking to cops outside Nordstrom Rack in Austin gets dealt with “I am a Christian woman of God” Full body cam video????https://t.co/emiZ7yQHiS pic.twitter.com/R806wIBLef — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 19, 2021 According to her candidate website, MAGAt school board candidate Kara Bell moved from California to Texas in search of conservative values. From what I read on Reddit, she appears to be part of a coordinated QAnon plan to take over several Texas school districts and it seems likely this little confrontation is part of a plan to raise her profile. FOX 7 Austin reports that one of the employees attempted to block a maskless Bell from entering a Nordstrom Rack fitting room by putting up their arm up as a barrier. Bell kept pushing and shoved one of the employees, they report. She made the usual baseless claims that she is exempt from wearing a mask, etc.

