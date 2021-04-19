Marjorie Taylor Greene Moves To Expel Maxine Waters From Congress

Articles

Besides the usual dumbells, Greene's resolution, if it ever comes, will get almost no support and go nowhere for trying to expel the 30-year incumbent. But such stuff does get into the mainstream media and will help Greene raise ever more cash, so much so that she raised a staggering $3.2mil in the first quarter of this year alone. And that's really what stunts like this are about, raising cash that she'll never need in an overwhelmingly Republican district (R+28) and raising her profile so her poisonous ideas get mainstream overage. Source: Fox News Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-G announced an effort Sunday to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress after she told protesters in Minnesota to "get more confrontational" if Derek Chauvin isn't convicted of murdering George Floyd. In a statement released by her office, Taylor Greene accused the California Congresswoman of inciting "Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists to fire gunshots at National Guardsmen in Minnesota" after she spoke in Brooklyn Center, which has become a flashpoint for protests following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. "I'll be introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence," a statement from Taylor Greene's office reads.

