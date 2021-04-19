Matthew McConaughey Leads Greg Abbott In TX-GOV Poll

Articles

It's a long ways away, but these kind of numbers should give Texas Republicans pause. Greg Abbott's general bungling and indifference to Texans dying from Covid, the power grid failure, snowstorms, etc has created an opening for someone like the actor, Matthew McConaughey, should he decide to throw his hat in the ring. It won't be easy, of course. Republicans have the election machinery in place to bump the numbers up substantially, but a popular Democrat versus an unpopular incumbent can make for a winnable race, especially with solid organization and grassroots support. One to keep an eye on anyway. McConaughey has expressed interest but who knows if he'll actually run. Seems like a serious paycut. Source: Dallas News Matthew McConaughey commands more support to be Texas’ next governor than incumbent Greg Abbott, according to a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. However, the film actor and political newcomer could hit potholes in either major party’s primary if he enters next year’s governor’s race, the poll found. For months, McConaughey has teased political pundits and TV talk show hosts with musings that he might enter politics in his home state.

