DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Drivers To Run Over Protesters

Monday, 19 April 2021

Ron DeSantis, the mini-Trump, has signed into law a highly controversial bill that grants civil immunity to people driving over protesters who are blocking the road. In the HB1 bill, Florida it defines a riot as a public disturbance involving three more people who, in their opinion, are committing disorderly conduct. Obviously, this is a Republican-only bill as it curtails the right of Americans to protest. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who has been critical of the law, said the bill was fast-tracked and bypassed the accountability of numerous Senate committees.

