GOP Rep. Has No Answer To Simple Question About Gun Laws

During a discussion about the 45 mass shootings just in the last month in the United States, CNN's Pamela Brown pushed Kentucky GOP Rep. James Comer on what policies Republicans would be willing to support to curb the violence, with the Congressman pushing the usual right-wing talking points about mental health, drug abuse and "the breakdown of the traditional family," Comer also made the assertion that gun laws don't work, citing the gun violence in cities such as Chicago and Washington D.C. that have banned guns. Brown proceeded to dismantle that argument from Comer. "I just want to make sure that we look at the numbers and facts when you make say something. But I did look at the numbers for crimes in cities and states with strict gun laws. And I saw what you had said repeatedly, but nearly two thirds of crime guns were covered in states with strong gun laws was originally sold in states with weak gun laws. So if gun laws don't matter, why are criminals going to states with weaker gun laws, bringing that gun back to a state with a stronger gun laws and committing crimes?"

