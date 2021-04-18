Former Australian PM Warns Lachlan Murdoch More Right-Wing Than His Father

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 19:00 Hits: 6

Just what we need. Someone even more extreme than his father with just as big of a lust for power continuing to brainwash millions of Americans. CNN Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter spoke to former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about his experience dealing with the Murdochs, and Turnbull didn't hold back when it comes to just how dangerous they are, and on what he thought of Rupert's son Lachlan. TURNBULL: The Murdoch media empire has enormous political power. It is the most potent political force in Australia. It does not operate as a conventional news or journalistic operation any longer. Its influence in the United States and Britain and all of the countries where's it is to be found is now utterly partisan. It is more like a political party, but the only members are the Murdochs, and as you know it has driven populous right wing agendas, denying climate change, supporting extremism on right of politics, of populous politics to the extent most irresponsibly at all you might think, supporting the proposition that Joe Biden had in fact stolen the election and was not legitimately elected president. And that or course was directly connected to the sacking of the -- the assault, the violent assault on the United States' Capitol -- shocking event and one of the darkest days in America's political history.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/brian-stelter-malcolm-turnbull-murdochs