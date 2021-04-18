Most Vaccine Hesitancy Comes From Trump-Voting Counties

Articles

Sunday, 18 April 2021

The New York Times investigated county by county in the United States, discovering that it's mostly Trump voters refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Times examined survey and vaccine administration data for nearly every U.S. county, and found that both willingness to receive a vaccine, and actual vaccination rates to date were lower, on average, in counties where a majority of residents voted to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump in 2020. The phenomenon has left some places with a shortage of supply and others with a glut. Are you surprised? Most TraitorTrump supporters watched either Fox News or their imitating sycophants in the media, who were constantly attacking the CDC, Dr. Fauci, their safety guidelines to combat the coronavirus, and the efficacy of vaccinations. Since MAGA idiots believe every word the Seditious Ex and their surrogates babble, they lap it up as if it's the truth. On CNN's State Of The Union, Dana Bash said in their new poll that 43% of Republicans still don't want to get the vaccine. The CNN host asked Dr. Fauci about these results. "How frustrating is this for you?" she asked. Fauci is visibly frustrated, especially at the large number of Republicans, because it "works against were they want to be."

