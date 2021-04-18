Dr. Fauci: Masks Still Necessary To Prevent Asymptomatic Transmission

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 17:21 Hits: 4

Who needs Republicans on our airways when you've got network news hosts that can just repeat their talking points for them instead? During an interview with Dr. Anthony this Sunday, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked Fauci about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' remark that somehow the "messaging has been muddled" on coronavirus vaccinations, because people who have been vaccinated are still being asked to wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. "He's concerned and he's not alone here—that it almost defeats the incentive to get the vaccination," Todd opined. "It shouldn't, but it can. Why does a vaccinated person have to wear a mask?" Fauci proceeded to explain what asymptomatic spread is to Todd, and the fact that vaccinated people can still get infected with COVID. Something Todd should have been well aware of prior to even asking Fauci his question.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/dr-fauci-masks-chuck-todd