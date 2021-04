Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 04:09 Hits: 17

The imprisoned Russian opposition leader, who is three weeks into a hunger strike, is at risk of cardiac arrest or kidney failure according to test results, his physician says.

(Image credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/18/988437875/putin-critic-alexei-navalny-could-die-at-any-moment-doctor-says