Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 15:42 Hits: 0

Press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden would raise the refugee cap by May 15. Earlier, the White House said it would keep the number of refugees capped at 15,000 for the fiscal year.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/16/988004786/lawmakers-call-on-biden-to-formally-raise-refugee-cap-after-delays