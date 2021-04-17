Prosecutors Secure First Guilty Plea In Capitol Riot Cases

Articles

As part of his guilty plea, Schaffer will be cooperating with the government from now on, which should give them even more information on the planning behind the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Schaffer is also a guitarist for the heavy metal band, Iced Earth. A band more or less defunct since his arrest. Source; NBC News An Indiana man accused of being a longtime member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty Friday to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, an important milestone in the government's effort to understand the forces behind the siege. It was the first guilty plea secured by the federal government in connection with the riot, which occurred 100 days ago. "On this 100th day since the horrific January 6 assault on the United States Capitol, Oath Keepers member Jon Schaffer has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, including for breaching the Capitol while wearing a tactical vest and armed with bear spray, with the intent to interfere with Congress's certification of the electoral college results," acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said. Schaffer's plea came on two of the six counts filed against him in January, which included an allegation that he was among rioters who assaulted Capitol Police officers with bear spray. His plea did not include that original charge.

