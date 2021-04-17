Reps. Greene And Gosar Launch 'America First Caucus'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 14:51 Hits: 2

Do not—Do. Not.—dismiss this as just a handful of Republicans: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar are starting an “America First Caucus” in the House of Representatives, and they might as well go ahead and call it the You Will Not Replace Us Caucus or get real honest and call it the White Supremacist Caucus, because the introductory description of the group’s purpose, as reported by Punchbowl News, is breathtaking. The group is forming around a “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” That string of words comes from the discussion of immigration, and apparently that common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions strengthens the border somehow. Maybe because the Anglo-Saxon political traditions they have in mind are guns and racism? (They may be overselling the uniqueness here.) While immigration may increase the nation’s “aggregate output,” they acknowledge, it’s still unacceptable because of “the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity being put at unnecessary risk.” IT’S UNIQUE, PEOPLE. UNIQUE.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/taylor-greene-gosar-america-first-caucus