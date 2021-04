Articles

Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021

The Justice Department on Friday sued Roger Stone alleging nearly $2 million in unpaid tax bills that date back more than a decade. The lawsuit is the latest legal battle for the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump who was convicted of obstructing Congress and pardoned by Trump late last year.

