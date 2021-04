Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is asking Democrats to look for GOP dance partners, both as a defense for attacks next year that his party is unwilling to work with Republicans, and as a step toward possibly limiting the filibuster.The initial reason...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/548345-schumer-lays-groundwork-for-future-filibuster-reform