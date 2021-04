Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

The sheer scale of the Biden agenda finds an analog in the early achievements of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson. But which of those offers the better insight into what's happening now?

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/17/985980593/can-biden-join-fdr-and-lbj-in-the-democratic-partys-pantheon