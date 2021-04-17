Donors To Rittenhouse Defense Include Cops, Public Officials

Articles

Saturday, 17 April 2021

The Guardian wrote a report based on breached information from the "Christian" crowdfunding group, GiveSendGo, which is known to work with Proud Boys and other white supremacy groups. The report focused on the donors to the defense funds for Rusten Shesky and Kyle Rittenhouse. Sheskey is the white cop who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, several times in the back, sparking Black Lives Matter protests in Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is the white supremacist from Illinois who traveled to Wisconsin on a vigilante mission, shooting and killing two BLM protesters and injuring a third. The information in the reports shows that many of the donors to these two defense funds include cops and public officials from not only Wisconsin but from all over the country. Many of these donors used their official government emails when making the donations, leading to questions about the use of public resources to support such causes. Donors to Rittenhouse include Sgt. William Kelly, an internal affairs officer in Norfolk, Virginia; Keith Silvers, a city employee in Huntsville, Alabama; and Michael Crosley, an engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which is in charge of maintaining the US nuclear arms stockpile.

