Fox Celebrates ‘Record Shattering Class’ Of GOP Congresswomen

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 18:00 Hits: 5

Mele’s excuse for this Republican lovefest was the “record shattering” number of GOP women now in the House, reaching their 100th day in office. She didn’t mention that Republican women represent only a quarter of the female members and less than a tenth overall. That did not stop Mele from pretending that her all-white group of four cherry-picked freshmen was diverse. She announced that one had been homeless, one dropped out of high school and one is “really busy fighting for the business owners” in the U.S. (Notably absent were Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.) “All their distinct backgrounds led them to this one place where they are very busy and hard at work fighting for you,” Mele chirped. Sure, fighting for “you,” so long as you are a conservative. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said, “We really reflect America and to be here fighting against socialism, fighting for the taxpayers, fighting for sanity and common sense.” The four quickly merged into a single anti-immigrant swarm, sugar-coated with humanitarian concerns. Malliotakis said she’s just back from the border, where she was able to “expose” the “humanitarian crisis, a national security crisis, a public health crisis.” Rep. Kat Cammack claimed to have spoken with a nine-year old girl who had been gang raped and had her vocal chords cut to stop her screaming.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fox-celebrates-record-shattering-class-gop