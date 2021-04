Articles

I wanted to flag your attention to this NBC article about radicalization among current and retired US Special Forces personnel. NBC got access to private Facebook groups for these communities - again current and former. They had a lot of racist, far-right, QAnon type content. Not universal and not uncontested, but still a lot.

