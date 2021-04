Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 15:49 Hits: 0

Liberty University sued its former leader Jerry Falwell Jr. on Thursday, accusing the son of its founder of a "business conspiracy" against the institution.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/-WP9hbtkbww/read-liberty-sues-jerry-falwell-for-millions-in-damages-over-granda-episode