Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 17:24 Hits: 24

The audit that Arizona’s GOP Senate has ordered of the 2020 election in the state’s largest county will be partially bankrolled by private donations — including from a fundraising effort spearheaded by some of the loudest promoters of President Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/mDA3Kpu7vag/arizona-audit-lin-wood-fundraising