Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 18:40 Hits: 2

Multiple outlets report that President Joe Biden will sign an emergency declaration on Friday preserving the Trump administration's historically low 15,000 ceiling on the U.S. refugee program, a stunning reversal of the President's promise to lift the annual cap.

