New GOP Caucus Pushes Nativist Agenda With Calls For &#8216;Uniquely Anglo-Saxon Political Traditions&#8217;

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

A new "policy platform" document sprinkled with nativist and white supremacist language emerged Friday from a newly launched far-right caucus linked to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ). The group is, according to the document, pushing for “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and new infrastructure that “befits the progeny of European architecture.”

