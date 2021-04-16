Liberty University Suing Jerry Falwell Jr. For $10+ Million

Articles

Liberty University has accused Jerry Falwell Jr. of hoodwinking them into an employment agreement with a very generous severance package by covering up the sex scandal he knew was brewing. The sordid Falwell Jr. saga, you may recall, began when he posted on Instagram a photo of himself, holding close a woman who is not his wife, the two of them with their pants unzipped and Falwell Jr. holding a glass of dark liquid that looks like liquor. Falwell sounded drunk when he offered a bizarre, rambling “explanation” on a morning radio show and said he’d try to be “a good boy” in the future. But things got even more sordid when details of his wife’s sexcapades with “poolboy” Giancarlo Granda, which Falwell Jr. allegedly enjoyed watching, became public. Falwell resigned from Liberty, only to sue the university a few months later for – get this – “damaging his reputation.” He dropped that lawsuit shortly thereafter. Now, Liberty’s suing him. TPM explains:

