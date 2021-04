Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 17:06 Hits: 1

Jon Schaffer pleaded guilty to two charges — obstructing an official proceeding and entering restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon. He has agreed to cooperate fully with investigators.

(Image credit: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/16/988120319/justice-department-secures-1st-guilty-plea-of-capitol-riot-investigation