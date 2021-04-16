Laura Ingraham: Blacks Don’t Get Enough Blame For Anti-Asian Crimes!

Articles

Laura Ingraham is determined to absolve whites of any blame for the recent wave of anti-Asian violence - by scapegoating Blacks. On Wednesday night, Ingraham whined about an article in The Conversation that blamed white supremacy for the spate of attacks on Asians, even if the attacker is not white. “How does that work?” Ingraham sneered. If Ingraham really wanted to know, she would have told her viewers what The Conversation author meant, since it was very easy to understand: “White supremacy is an ideology, a pattern of values and beliefs” wrote Jennifer Ho, Professor of Asian American Studies at University of Colorado, and “anti-Asian racism has the same source as anti-Black racism.” Based on her studies, she has concluded, “The dehumanization of Asian people by U.S. society is driven by white supremacy and not by any Black person who may or may not hate Asians.” But Ingraham’s obvious purpose in bringing up the article was to disparage anyone who thinks white supremacy is a problem, including those the lower-third banner described as “woke Asian elites,” and to target Blacks as the real problem. It’s something of a recurring theme with her.

