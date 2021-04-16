HOLY MOLEY: Who Had 'Woke Pat Robertson' On Their Bingo Card?

Articles

Who'd have predicted this? Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski introduced a segment with a critical Pat Robertson attacking the police. "Longtime televangelist and conservative host of the 700 Club Pat Robertson surprised just about everyone yesterday when he sounded off on the state of policing in America," she said. "After reporting on the killing of Daunte Wright, he did a demonstration on set, showing the difference between a gun and a taser. He then said this." ROBERTSON: I am pro police, folks. I think we need the police. We need their service and they do a good job, but if if they don't stop this onslaught, they cannot do this. The police in Virginia picked up a lieutenant in the Army and began to give him trouble and our state police are highly trained, but why they don't stop this and this thing that's going on? Derek Chauvin, they ought to put him under the jail. He has caused so much trouble, kneeling, on the death of George Floyd, on his neck. It's just terrible, what's happening. And the police, why don't they hope their eyes to what the public relations are? They've got to stop this stuff. CO-HOST: Maybe they need more training. Consistent training.

