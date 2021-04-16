Friday News Dump: Fox Is Still Trying To Kill Their Viewers, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 12:50 Hits: 0

Tucker Carlson keeps tilting his head to one side like a curious puppy and insisting, "I'm just asking questions." Fox keeps trying to kill its viewers—and the rest of us. The more unvaccinated people there are, the higher the odds there will be more variants. The more variants there are, the higher the odds one (or more) could defeat the vaccines. https://t.co/GDo3u840UP — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 16, 2021 Because I engage daily with the GOP base, I'm constantly asked about the base. Here's what I say: The #1 rated host on Fox News defends white supremacy, defends insurrectionists, and attacks the vaccines. Tucker’s audience IS the GOP base. And they love him and agree with him. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 16, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/friday-news-dump