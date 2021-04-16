Fox Biz Host Notices That Kristi Noem Is 'An Ahole'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 16:49 Hits: 3

South Dakota's Kristi Noem, the Tomi Lahren of US governors, sent out a dramatically nasty tweet, even for her: South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants... call me when you're an American. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 14, 2021 This prompted Kennedy of the Fox Business franchise to suggest that Kristi Noem call her "when you're not an a-hole." But neither Kennedy or Noem will admit that refugees, those who are admitted to the US with refugee status, ARE in the US legally. It's the law. But then, there's the racism that keeps Kristi Noem marketing herself to the national Republican stage. Also, she's a total hypocrite. In nasty tweet, Kristi Noem says South Dakota doesn't want "illegal immigrants" & tells immigrants "call me when you're an American."Uh, AP estimates 14% of meatpacking work force in SD are undocumented immigrants.Why doesn't she call, and arrest, the owners of those plants?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fox-biz-host-notices-kristi-noem-ahole