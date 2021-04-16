COLLUSION: Trump’s Campaign Passed Election Data To Russian Intelligence

Articles

After 5 years, we finally have CONCRETE evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia, specifically Russian Intelligence. CNBC reports that disgraced former campaign manager for the former guy, Paul Manafort, gave Russian Intelligence Services "sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy” and that Manafort's buddy, Konstantin Kilimnik, “also sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election." (Full Treasury announcement here) This information came to light as the Biden Administration announced new sanctions against Russia, Kilimnik and others in relation to the SolarWinds hack and interference in the 2020 election. Kilimnik is a "Russian and Ukrainian political consultant who worked for years with the longtime Republican political operative and consultant [Paul] Manafort" who has also "previously has been identified as a known agent for Russian intelligence services." Oh, you don't say.

