Alleged Capitol Insurrectionist&#8217;s Foiled Plan To Flee To Switzerland Lands Him In Jail

An alleged Capitol insurrectionist's unsuccessful plans to escape to Switzerland to avoid extradition led to time in custody. In court documents obtained by CNN, prosecutors said Jeffrey Sabol briefly returned to his Colorado home after allegedly breaching the Capitol and assaulting two police officers, before traveling to Boston on Jan. 9 with the intention of flying out to Switzerland.
