From Expired Munitions To Civilians Delivering Supplies, Capitol Police IG Details Failures

During the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, when officers from Washington, D.C's Metropolitan Police Department came to help the overwhelmed U.S. Capitol Police, something interesting happened: MPD started using the types of “less-lethal” weapons than the Capitol Police had been barred from using and rioters… started leaving. 

