Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 22:57 Hits: 0

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who refused to go along with then-President Trump's demand to overturn the election results, will face off against Democrat-turned-Trump-supporter Vernon Jones in next year's Republican primary.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/9m1URCI7qkU/vernon-jones-kemp-challenger-georgia-governor