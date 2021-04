Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 09:14 Hits: 9

Locking down the Capitol "defeats the purpose of having the people's house that is available and open to constituents," says Karen Gibson, who helped review the Jan. 6 assault on the building.

(Image credit: Tom Williams/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/15/987552077/1st-priority-is-to-restore-confidence-in-job-senate-sergeant-at-arms-says