Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 16:25 Hits: 15

As the U.S. tries to enlist allies to help meet the challenges posed by China, perhaps no nation is more central than Japan. Suga is the first foreign leader to meet face-to-face with President Biden.

(Image credit: Eugene Hoshiko, Pool/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/15/987591608/china-to-loom-large-at-bidens-summit-with-japans-prime-minister-yoshihide-suga