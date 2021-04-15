Canadian MP Caught Stark Naked During Virtual House Of Commons

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 11:53 Hits: 12

Amos later apologized to the House of Commons for his error. The video was not seen on the public feed, just to his fellow MP's. Claude DeBellefeuille, the party whip for the Bloc Quebecois, mentioned later that parliamentary decorum requires male MPs to wear a jacket and tie -- and a shirt, underwear and trousers. Although she also noted that Mr Amos was in very good shape. Speaker Anthony Rota later thanked DeBellefeuille for her "observations" and clarified that while he had not seen anything, he checked with technicians and confirmed they saw something. Source: CTV News A Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday suit in the virtual House of Commons. William Amos, who has represented the Quebec riding of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked Wednesday. A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows him standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/canadian-mp-caught-stark-naked-during