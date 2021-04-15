Jen Psaki Wipes The Floor With Anti-Choice Reporter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 11:54 Hits: 10

Jen Psaki has had to deal with this condescending misogynist before. The last time Owen Jensen tried to browbeat her into admitting being pro-choice wasn't "unifying," Psaki stood her ground and reminded him that the Biden administration's support for access to legal abortion was completely in line with his campaign promises. This sanctimonious POS showed up again (representing, remember, Eternal World Television Network...barf) to push his regressive outlet's warped views down everyone's throat. "So, today, as you well know, the Biden administration and HHS started the reversal of the Trump administration's ban on referrals of abortions at Title X family planning clinics. So my first question is, why does the Biden administration insist that 'pro'-life Americans pay for abortions and violate their conscience?" Jensen asked. Why did the Bush administration insist I pay for a war that violated my conscience? Why did the Trump administration insist I pay for concentration camps at the southern border that ripped babies out of their parents' arms for seeking asylum here, violating my conscience? Why do state governments insist I pay the salaries of police officers whose killing of unarmed Black people violates my conscience? I know, I know. It only works when white men are allowed to dictate how things should be for everyone else.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/jen-psaki-abortion-title-x