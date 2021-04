Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 10

Many traditional infrastructure jobs have gone to men in the past. Progressives like Rep. Katie Porter fear that the way Biden is splitting his economic agenda could hurt American women.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/15/987229254/biden-infrastructure-push-highlights-economic-gender-gaps