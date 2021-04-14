WH: J&#038;J News Should Increase Confidence In CDC And FDA

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 17:21 Hits: 0

Americans should have more trust in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following the decision to pause administering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday. The White House messaging comes amid growing concerns that the news could discourage people from getting vaccinated in the first place.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/r1jMyqXIonE/white-house-johnson-and-johnson-covid-vaccine-fda-cdc-confidence