Armed Oath Keeper Allies Waited In VA Hotel, Ready To Deploy At &#8216;Moment’s Notice,&#8217; Feds Say

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 17:57 Hits: 2

Multiple affiliates of the Oath Keepers, and multiple cases that appeared to contain firearms, made the trip to a Virginia hotel in advance of the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

And these people, and suspected weapons, were ready to swoop into D.C. “at a moment’s notice” during the attack on the Capitol, he said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/dyHYmpCe9qc/armed-oath-keeper-allies-waited-in-va-hotel-ready-to-deploy-at-moments-notice-feds-say