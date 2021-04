Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021

President Biden has reportedly tapped Erika Moritsugu, vice president of the National Partnership for Women and Families, to serve as a senior-level adviser in charge of outreach to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The Washington Post and Politico first reported the news.

