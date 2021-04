Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 03:15 Hits: 6

President Joe Biden announced his plan to withdraw all 2,500 American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, months later than the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration and the Taliban agreed on last year. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-announces-end-americas-longest-war-4657971