Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Wednesday that he did not agree with fellow progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) who called for “no more policing, incarceration, and militarization” following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a...

