Why Didn't Lindsey Graham Beg Trump To Stay In Afghanistan?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 23:33 Hits: 8

Senator Lindsey Graham gave a press briefing today to cajole, whine and finally demand President Biden to not bring our troops home from Afghanistan in September, even though the highly popular president made a campaign promise to do precisely that. Since 2009, any mention of troop withdrawal has always been met with a caveat, which was if "certain conditions were met" then the U.S. can leave. It appears those conditions would go on for another hundred years unless we do the right thing and leave. Lindsay Graham had the unmitigated gall to mention John McCain's name when he opened his remarks. The cowardly Senator from South Carolina soiled his own reputation when he decided to become a puppet for Donald and was mute when TraitorTrump attacked his mentor relentlessly, even after his death. Graham fear mongered as usual, claiming that pulling out completely will cause another 9-11. What a piece of crap. Graham later said keeping a couple thousand troops in Afghanistan would prevent that outcome. How exactly? Afghanistan is a huge country with a horrible terrain. How is that even remotely a thing? It isn't. Lindsay Graham did try to persuade Trump not to withdraw all our troops in private and never in public to do so. That was not allowed.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/lindsey-graham-afghanistan-whine