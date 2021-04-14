Fauci Dismisses Tucker: 'Typical Crazy Conspiracy Theory'

Articles

Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Dr. Fauci clapped back at Tucker Carlson's anti-vax rant as a typical crazy conspiracy theory. CNN's John Berman asked the CDC doctor to comment on Carlson's Tuesday night rant, where he claimed all COVID vaccines don't work because people still have to wear masks after getting the shot. Dr. Fauci replied, "That’s just a typical crazy conspiracy theory. Why wouldn’t we tell people it works. Look at the data... The data is overwhelming...I don't have any idea what he's talking about. ” Asked how dangerous Carlson's words are, Fauci said, "It’s counter to trying to protect the safety and health of the American public.” There's always going to be some vaccine hesitancy among people, but right-wing trolls like Tucker only increase their fears with baseless accusations and lies. 563,000 deaths so far don't seem to be enough for these cretins. Are Fox News hosts on Fanduel or some other gambling app and betting with each other on who could kill the most Americans?

