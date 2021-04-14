John Cornyn Embarrasses Himself, Part Infinity

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Oops, he did it again. Just two days after he was dragged on Twitter, and in the White House, for claiming he missed the tweets of the former guy, Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn attempted to GRILL Assistant Attorney General nominee Kristen Clarke. The subject was an article she wrote for her college paper. Cornyn did not seem to notice that the article was satire. Stay until the end for the look on Kristen Clarke’s face. CLASSIC. Swing....and a miss for Johnny and his staff.He really thought he had her. — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt ????????????️ (@IfBarack) April 14, 2021 He doesn't deserve to be questioning Kristen Clarke on anything. She is light years beyond him in intellect, poise, accomplishment and disposition.

