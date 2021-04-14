Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:07 Hits: 1

The top brass at the U.S. Capitol Police ordered officers not to use their most aggressive non-lethal equipment, including stun guns, against the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters that attacked the Capitol on January 6, USCP Inspector General Michael Bolton reportedly found in his investigation.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/XQ-YHppzDhA/uscp-leadership-barred-officers-from-using-strongest-non-lethal-weapons-on-jan-6-ig-finds